Corvus Joins Hands with BYD Energy to Develop New Marine Battery Systems

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The MoU signing ceremony was held in Shanghai during Marintec China. Image Credit: Corvus

Battery technology firm Corvus Energy has signed a deal with BYD Energy Storage to advance the development of new battery systems for shipping.

The collaboration brings together BYD’s lithium battery manufacturing capabilities with Corvus’ experience in integrating energy storage systems for marine applications, Corvus said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

As per the MoU signed, Corvus will serve as the system partner, handling integration and customer delivery for marine energy storage systems.

“By combining Corvus’ deep maritime understanding and extensive experience in marine battery installations with BYD Energy Storage’s scalability, innovation in LFP technology, and strong global supply chain, we are well positioned to bring new products to market faster and meet the evolving needs of the shipping industry,” Ole Jacob Irgens, Head of EMEA and Asia at Corvus Energy, said.

Electrification has gained traction for smaller coastal vessels operating on shorter routes, but it is generally not seen as suitable for ships undertaking longer voyages.