CMA CGM Holds Naming Ceremony for New Methanol-Fuelled 15,000 TEU Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 15,000 TEU dual-fuelled boxship was named CMA CGM Eugenie at a ceremony last week. Image Credit: CMA CGM

French container line CMA CGM has held a naming ceremony for its latest vessel to run on methanol.

The 15,000 TEU dual-fuelled boxship was named CMA CGM Eugenie at a ceremony last week, the company said in a LinkedIn post.

"With her advanced dual-fuel technology, the CMA CGM EUGENIE will sail on our Phoenician Express (BEX2) service, connecting Asia, the Middle East, and the Mediterranean," the company said in the post.

"A new step in connecting regions and supporting global trade. We wish her fair winds and safe travels."

The container segment has been at the forefront of developing the market for methanol as an alternative marine fuel. A significant number of methanol-fuelled boxships are now on order, requiring a rapid scaling-up of green methanol supply at key ports to meet the new demand.