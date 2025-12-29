Floating Nuclear Power Plant Design Wins ABS Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Approval of Samsung-led offshore nuclear concept highlights safety progress that could support future nuclear-powered shipping. Image Credit: ABS

A floating nuclear power plant design, developed by Samsung Heavy Industries, has received approval from the classification society ABS.

The design, known as FSMR, uses two small modular reactors developed by the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute, ABS said in a statement on its website last week.

While intended for offshore power generation rather than propulsion, the project could tackle some of the issues hindering the use of nuclear propulsion technology in shipping, including safety, compact design, and regulatory acceptance.

FSMR separates the reactor and power generation systems and uses modular components housed in a single containment vessel.

This approach is designed to improve safety, simplify testing, and reduce construction time. ABS also carried out a hazard identification study on the non-reactor elements of the design.

The reactors feature passive safety systems that can maintain cooling without external power, a key requirement for any future nuclear application at sea.