IINO Lines Completes Biofuel Trial on Wind-Assisted Bulk Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Yodohime bunkering biofuel in Zhoushan. Image Credit: IINO Lines

Japanese shipping firm IINO Kaiun Kaisha (IINO Lines) and utility firm Electric Power Development Co. (J-POWER) have completed a biofuel trial on the wind-assisted bulk carrier Yodohime.

The vessel bunkered biofuel at Zhoushan, China, on January 18, and was used for a voyage from Australia to Japan, IINO Lines said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Sea trials using the fuel were completed on February 15, and the ship arrived in Japan later that month.

The fuel used was a B24 blend consisting of 24% biofuel blended with 76% VLSFO.

The companies said the initiative marks the first time a domestic Japanese electric power company has conducted a biofuel trial on a vessel equipped with wind-assisted propulsion technology.

The Yodohime, delivered in 2016, is fitted with a rotor sail system designed to harness wind power to assist propulsion.

The system automatically adjusts the rotor’s rotation and direction based on wind conditions and is expected to reduce bunker fuel consumption by about 6-10%.

Marine biofuels can be used as a drop-in fuel in existing ships to reduce emissions.

“Compared to conventional fossil fuels, biofuel is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 80-90% over its entire lifecycle” IINO Lines said.