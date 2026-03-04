Uni-Fuels Offers Bunkering Service Across Thailand

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Uni-Fuels established its regional entity in Thailand last month. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm Uni-Fuels says it has expanded bunkering operations across major and strategic locations in Thailand.

The company now offers customers access to a nationwide bunkering network covering both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, it said in a press release on Tuesday.

The expanded network includes major commercial ports and strategic locations such as Bangkok, Sriracha, Koh Sichang, Laem Chabang, Sattahip, Maptaphut, Rayong, Ranong, Surat Thani, Koh Samui, Songkhla, Phuket and Phang Nga.

Uni-Fuels said the network allows it to provide bunkering services to a broad range of vessels, including bulk carriers, tankers, offshore support vessels, naval vessels, cruise ships and yachts.

Last month, Uni-Fuels announced the establishment of its regional entity in Thailand - Uni-Fuels (Thailand) Co Ltd - with Poomin Vichitchaisilp appointed as Managing Director to lead the operation.

“This milestone reflects the strength of our local execution capabilities and our commitment to building a comprehensive marine fuel platform in Thailand,” Vichitchaisilp said.