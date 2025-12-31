Maersk Appoints New Regional President for North America

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ditlev Blicher will take over as North America Regional President at AP Moller - Maersk from January 1. Image Credit: Maersk

Shipping firm AP Moller - Maersk has appointed Ditlev Blicher as its new regional president for North America, effective January 1, 2026.

Blicher takes on the role after serving as Maersk's regional president for Asia Pacific since 2023, Maersk said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

He brings extensive global experience across freight forwarding and logistics operations.

Blicher joined Maersk in 2020, having previously held senior roles at DB Schenker, UTi Worldwide and CEVA Logistics.

He succeeds Charles van der Steene, who will move to lead Maersk's India, Middle East and Africa region.

"I'm looking forward to working with our talented team in North America to build on the progress they've made as we've evolved into a full-suite logistics provider," Blicher said.

"Our focus will be on driving sustainable growth and strengthening operational excellence to deliver a best-in-class experience for our customers."