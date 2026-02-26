Oilmar Holds Town Hall Meeting Following Management Buy-Out

Oilmar announced the establishment of a China desk to expand engagement in the region. Image Credit: Oilmar

UAE-based marine fuel trading firm Oilmar DMCC has held its first Town Hall of Q1 2026 following its recent management buy-out.

The session included a review of year-end financial results, profit performance and key developments since the company's last Town Hall in 2025, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

In October 2025, Oilmar confirmed that its ownership had officially transferred to the executive team as part of a management buy-out, following reports concerning its former owner.

During the Town Hall meeting, Oilmar staff were also updated on the company's governance framework following the buy-out.

Ultimate beneficial owner Yusif Mammadov said Oilmar is moving toward a board-led governance model aimed at strengthening oversight, clarifying responsibilities and supporting long-term growth.

The company also announced internal promotions and organisational updates, and launched a 10th anniversary initiative marking a decade in business.

As part of its growth plans, Oilmar announced the establishment of a China desk to support expanded engagement in the region.

The firm said the management buy-out ensures full operational independence and continuity as it enters its next phase of growth.