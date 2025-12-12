Hapag-Lloyd Orders Eight New Methanol-Fuelled Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has ordered the eight 4,500 TEU dual-fuelled vessels for delivery between 2028 and 2029. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

Container line Hapag-Lloyd has ordered eight new boxships capable of running on methanol.

The firm has ordered the eight 4,500 TEU dual-fuelled vessels for delivery between 2028 and 2029, CEO Rolf Habben Jansen said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The ships will cut GHG emissions by a total of up to 350,000 mtCO2e/year.

"The ships will be equipped with state-of-the-art dual-fuel methanol engines and will be up to 30 percent more efficient than older vessels of similar size," the CEO said.

"The new ships will help further decarbonize the Hapag-Lloyd AG fleet, replace older tonnage, and reduce our dependence on the charter market.

"What's more, operating these state-of-the-art ships will be much more cost-efficient."

Methanol is growing rapidly as an alternative marine fuel, driven in particular by orders from the container segment. Its long-term viability and ability to take significant market share from other fuels will depend upon a rapid scaling-up of green methanol supply to meet new demand from both shipping and other industries.