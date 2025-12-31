Yokohama to Waive Port Fees for Methanol and Biofuel-Powered Ships from 2026

The Japanese port will waive port fees for methanol and biofuel-powered ships from January 2026.

Ships running on methanol or biofuel blends will be exempt from port entry fees when calling at the Japanese port of Yokohama from January 2026.

Ships using B24 or higher biofuel blends must bunker at least 300 mt to qualify, while methanol-powered ships qualify without a volume threshold, Yokohama City said in a press release last week.

To meet these requirements, ships may use green methanol or e-methanol, while biofuel blends must maintain a minimum bio-content of 24%.

The port anticipates an increase in marine biofuel usage as the fuel can be used in the existing fleet without requiring any major modifications.

This policy shift aligns with broader industry momentum in Japan.

Earlier this month, Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan announced it has partnered with trading house Kanematsu Corporation to supply biofuel blends to ocean-going vessels in Japan. The refiner aims to supply 5,000 mt of biofuel blends to ships by March 2026.