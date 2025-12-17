BUNKER JOBS: Malik Supply Seeks Trader in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday December 17, 2025

Marine fuel supplier Malik Supply is seeking to hire a new bunker trader in Fredericia.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in the bunker industry, a strong interest in sales and a good command of English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Daily sales and procurement of energy products.
  • Developing and expanding your own client portfolio.
  • Maintaining supplier relationships within your focus area.
  • Performing canvas calls, lead mapping, and market follow-up.
  • Planning and coordinating meetings, travel, and events.
  • Specializing in selected customer segments, regions, or port focus areas.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com