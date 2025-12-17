EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Malik Supply Seeks Trader in Denmark
Wednesday December 17, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with experience in the bunker industry. Image Credit: Malik Supply
Marine fuel supplier Malik Supply is seeking to hire a new bunker trader in Fredericia.
The company is looking for candidates with experience in the bunker industry, a strong interest in sales and a good command of English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Daily sales and procurement of energy products.
- Developing and expanding your own client portfolio.
- Maintaining supplier relationships within your focus area.
- Performing canvas calls, lead mapping, and market follow-up.
- Planning and coordinating meetings, travel, and events.
- Specializing in selected customer segments, regions, or port focus areas.
For more information and to apply for the role, click here.