BUNKER JOBS: Malik Supply Seeks Trader in Denmark

Marine fuel supplier Malik Supply is seeking to hire a new bunker trader in Fredericia.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in the bunker industry, a strong interest in sales and a good command of English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Daily sales and procurement of energy products.

Developing and expanding your own client portfolio.

Maintaining supplier relationships within your focus area.

Performing canvas calls, lead mapping, and market follow-up.

Planning and coordinating meetings, travel, and events.

Specializing in selected customer segments, regions, or port focus areas.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.