V Group Acquires Fuel Efficiency Firm Njord

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Njord is a fuel efficiency and decarbonisation firm founded by Maersk Tankers. File Image / Pixabay

Marine services provider V Group has acquired Njord, a fuel efficiency and decarbonisation specialist founded by Maersk Tankers.

The deal strengthens the firm's fuel efficiency and decarbonisation capabilities by combining its compliance and operational expertise with Njord's technology and systems integration, V Group said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Njord will become the main decarbonisation brand within the V Group portfolio and will integrate with the group's wider marine services platform to provide a more connected approach to efficiency and emissions reduction.

The acquisition comes as shipowners face rising pressure to cut bunker fuel use and emissions amid tightening regulations.

"This acquisition accelerates our ambition to become the leading fuel-efficiency and decarbonisation advisor and service provider," René Kofod-Olsen, CEO of V Group, said.