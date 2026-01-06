Rotterdam and Antwerp-Bruges Mass Flow Meter Mandate Enters into Force

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The requirement took effect on January 1, making the use of mass flow meters mandatory for bunker deliveries in both ports. Image Credit: Port of Rotterdam

The use of mass flow meters (MFMs) for bunker deliveries became mandatory in the Ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp-Bruges on January 1, 2026.

Under this mandate, all bunker vessels supplying conventional marine fuels and biofuels are required to be fitted with MFMs, according to Port of Rotterdam guidelines.

MFMs improve operational efficiency by measuring the actual mass of bunker fuel delivered in real time, effectively eliminating quantity disputes.

This regulatory shift follows the precedent set by the Port of Singapore, which has mandated MFM deliveries for all bunker operations since 2017.

Meanwhile, global momentum continues to build.

Discussions at the IBIA Annual Convention in Hong Kong in November 2025 indicated that South Korea could mandate MFM deliveries as early as 2027.

To further ensure transparency, the Port of Rotterdam launched a new reporting system last month, allowing marine fuel stakeholders to flag any irregularities observed during the bunkering process.