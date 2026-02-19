Fuel Removed from Barge That Ran Aground Off San Juan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

About 1,000 gallons of residual fuel and oily water have been extracted from the barge that ran aground on February 9.

Salvage crews have removed the remaining fuel from the grounded Defiant barge near the Port of San Juan harbour entrance in Puerto Rico.

Around 1,000 gallons of residual fuel and oily water were extracted, with additional equipment deployed to assess damage and test tanks ahead of a planned removal operation, the US Coast Guard said in an update on Tuesday.

The barge ran aground near the harbour entrance on February 9.

No injuries or pollution have been reported, and port operations continue as normal.

"Removal of the barge will take as long as necessary to ensure the safety of the responders while minimizing impacts to the marine environment and protecting the integrity of the Port of San Juan's maritime transportation system," Lt. Cmdr. Ray Lopez, coast guard incident commander at US Coast Guard Sector San Juan, said.

The barge can carry up to 4,500 mt of fuel oil and has been used for bunkering activity at the Port of San Juan.