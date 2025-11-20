IBIA CONVENTION 2025: South Korea MFM Mandate Could Come as Soon as 2027

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A panel discussed the MFM plans at the IBIA convention on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

South Korea could join the gorwing number of port that mandate the use of mass flow meters for marine fuel deliveries as early as 2027, delegates at the IBIA Annual Convention in Hong Kong heard on Thursday.

The government is preparing to set up the new rule, and has already distributed some funds to barge owners to subsidise the investment in new equipment, according to local and regional market participants during a panel session at the industry event.

South Korea's government has already been encouraging a shift to the use of mass flow meters for bunker delivery measurement among the country's marine fuel suppliers.

As of April 1, 2025, suppliers in South Korea have been required to submit to the government a fuel supply statement for each delivery based either on MFM data or tank soundings taken during loading, according to guidance from the country's National Tax Service.

An initial implementation period of April 1 to September 30 was initially set, during which no administrative measures were to be imposed for non-compliance.

Singapore has mandated the use of MFMs since 2017, while Rotterdam and Antwerp-Bruges are set to require the same from next year. Fujairah's authorities have also said they will consider imposing a similar mandate.

MFMs are a more accurate means of measuring bunker deliveries.

“ They want to make it a more transparent market

Traditional tank soundings taken with a measuring tape are vulnerable to both accidental and deliberate misreporting of delivered volumes. The 'cappuccino bunkers' effect, where air bubbles in the oil give the impression of more fuel having been delivered than was actually the case, has been a longstanding problem in the industry, and one that can be eliminated by the use of MFMs.