DS Norden Appoints Head of Bunkers in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marconi has worked for the company since June 2011. Image Credit: Mikkel Marconi / LinkedIn

Shipping firm DS Norden has appointed a new head of bunkers.

Mikkel Marconi has taken on the role of head of bunkers in Copenhagen as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Marconi has worked for the company since June 2011, starting out as assistant bunkers manager and serving most recently as commercial lead for biofuels.

"I cannot wait to help shape the future of what bunkering will look like for DS NORDEN with our amazing global team," Marconi said in the post.

DS Norden is one of Denmark's oldest shipping companies, operating a fleet of more than 400 vessels across a range of segments.