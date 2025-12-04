FincoEnergies Introduces B15 Biofuel Blend for Inland Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The FAME-based biofuel blend targets demand from Dutch inland shipping firms. Image Credit: FincoEnergies

Biofuel supplier FincoEnergies has introduced a B15 biofuel blend for Dutch inland and coastal shipping companies.

The FAME-based biofuel blend called GoodFuels B15 has been developed in collaboration with Argent Energy, FincoEnergies said in a press release on Thursday.

The biofuel blend contains 15% fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) component and 85% regular diesel and meets EN590 parameters.

“Fully aligned with the needs of the inland shipping sector, the blend meets the specifications defined by Koninklijke Binnenvaart Nederland (KBN), ensuring it matches day-to-day practice on board,”

The biofuel blend is also available with fuel and lubricant supplier Oliehandel Terlouw.

FincoEnergies also provides blends with higher biofuel components, including B30 biofuel.

“With GoodFuels B15, we offer shipowners a sustainable biofuel blend that performs as they expect: stable throughout the year, truly sustainable and fully compatible with their existing engines and operations,” Bas Goedegebuure, team lead inland marine at FincoEnergies, said.