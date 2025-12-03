UK Delays Sanctions on Lukoil International Entities Until February

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lukoil’s international holdings of particular relevance to the bunker industry include Lukoil Bulgaria Bunker. File Image / Pixabay

The UK government has postponed the scheduled sanctions on Lukoil International's assets, granting the Russian firm a three-month reprieve.

The restrictions, originally due to take effect on November 28, will now come into force on February 26, 2026, the UK government said in a notification on November 27.

The delay follows the issuance of a new general licence allowing continued dealings with certain Lukoil-linked entities during the transition period.

Lukoil's international holdings of particular relevance to the bunker industry include Lukoil Bulgaria Bunker, a key marine fuel supplier in the Black Sea.

In a similar step last month, the US granted Lukoil's Bulgarian entities a waiver until April 29, 2026.