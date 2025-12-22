Avin International Joins Ahti FuelEU Compliance Pool

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Greek firm is set to place its fleet of about 35 oil and chemical tankers in the Ahti pool. Image Credit: Avin International

Tanker firm Avin International has joined the Ahti pool managing compliance with the FuelEU Maritime regulation.

The Greek firm is set to place its fleet of about 35 oil and chemical tankers in the Ahti pool, Ahti said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The firm "has been recognised for its leadership in sustainability, including investments in energy-saving technologies and future-ready tonnage such as ammonia-ready vessels," Ahti said.

"By joining Ahti Pool, Avin complements its own decarbonisation initiatives with a structured, market-aligned compliance mechanism, strengthening flexibility and alignment as FuelEU Maritime enters its first compliance years."

The FuelEU Maritime regulation came into effect at the start of 2025, setting progressively tougher GHG intensity targets for marine energy consumption. The pooling mechanism is the regulation's system for trading over-compliance with the regulation's thresholds.

Purchasing overcompliance in the FuelEU pooling system costs around EUR 222/mtCO2e as of this month, according to emissions management firm OceanScore.