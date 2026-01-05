LNG Share Rose in 2025 Alternative-Fuel Newbuilds as Methanol and Ammonia Stalled

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG accounted for 80% of the alternative-fuel capable ships ordered in 2025, up from a 75% share a year ago. Image Credit: CMA CGM

LNG took a bigger share of alternative-fuel newbuild orders in 2025 as ordering momentum for methanol and ammonia stalled, according to Clarksons Research.

Shipowners ordered 499 alternative fuel-capable vessels totalling 41.1 million GT during the year, accounting for 37% of total contracted tonnage, down from 45% in 2024, it said in an email statement on Friday.

Within that total, LNG accounted for about 80% of the total alternative-fuel ships ordered in 2025, up from 75% a year earlier.

Clarksons recorded orders for 256 LNG-fuelled vessels (excluding LNG carriers), compared with 66 methanol-fuelled vessels and five ammonia-capable vessels.

Clarksons added that the slowdown in methanol and ammonia uptake reflected limited bunkering infrastructure, uncertainty over the availability and pricing of green methanol and ammonia, as well as a lack of regulatory clarity.

While LNG bunkering is available at 222 ports globally, only 48 ports have methanol bunkering available or planned, with ammonia infrastructure at an even earlier stage.

“With the geo-political and industry consensus on emissions regulation stalling for the moment and continued challenges around ‘green’ fuel pricing and availability, trends in alternative fuel uptake have stabilised across 2025 with the share of orderbook tonnage adopting alternative fuel steady at 47%,” Steve Gordon, global head of Clarksons Research, said.

Against this backdrop, some owners opted to delay firm fuel commitments.

Around 20% of tonnage ordered in 2025 was classified as 'alternative-fuel-ready' rather than fuel-specific, allowing flexibility as fuel pathways and regulations continue to evolve.