Red Sea Bunkering Reactivates VLSFO Supply on Improved Conditions in Region

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Red Sea Bunkering is based in Djibouti. File Image / Pixabay

Djibouti-based bunker supplier Red Sea Bunkering (RSB) has announced its relaunch of VLSFO sales following gradually stabilising maritime activity in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The firm can now offer VLSFO to ISO 8217:2017 specifications across its Djibouti bunkering network, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

The company has also added a new bunker barge, the MT Maximus, to its delivery infrastructure in order to accommodate varying operational needs.

"Close coordination with Djiboutian and international maritime authorities enables RSB to maintain a secure, structured, and fully compliant bunkering environment for all transiting vessels," the company representative said.

"With these measures, RSB reaffirms its commitment to delivering safe, efficient, and uninterrupted bunkering services, supporting the maritime community as vessel traffic progressively returns to the Red Sea-Indian Ocean corridor."

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding waters around Yemen for the past two years because of attacks from the country's Houthi movement, favouring longer voyages around Africa instead and consuming more bunker fuel as a result.

But a range of companies are now returning to the Red Sea and Suez Canal as the frequency of these attacks has considerably diminished. Leading container lines Maersk and CMA CGM are already planning their return, according to the Suez Canal Authority.