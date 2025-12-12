Construction Begins on Hong Lam Marine Methanol Bunker Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hong Lam Marine had carried out the first methanol bunker delivery in Singapore in 2023. Image Credit: Hong Lam

Singapore bunker barge operator Hong Lam Marine announced that construction has begun on its bunkering tanker capable of supplying methanol to ships.

The keel laying ceremony of the 7,999 DWT IMO type 2 tanker was held at Jiangmen Hangtong Shipyard in China, the firm said in a recent LinkedIn post.

"Built for alternative-fuel operations, this IMO II tanker is capable of carrying methanol and other chemical cargoes, and its key features include an advanced Power Management System (PMS) with a lithium battery for peak-shaving and battery-assisted cargo operations to avoid high demand charges leading to significant cost savings," the company added.

In 2023, Hong Lam Marine carried out the first methanol bunker delivery in Singapore.

Singapore is working to advance methanol bunker supply in the country's waters.

Last month, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) granted methanol bunkering licenses to three firms to supply methanol as marine fuel from January 1.