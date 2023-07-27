Hong Lam Marine Carries Out Singapore's First Methanol Bunkering Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company used its Singapore-registered tanker the MT Agility for the operation. Image Credit: MPA

Singapore bunker barge operator Hong Lam Marine has carried out the first delivery of methanol as a marine fuel in the country's waters.

The company delivered about 300 mt of bio-methanol to Maersk's new methanol-fuelled feeder vessel in Singapore on Wednesday, the Maritime and Port Authority said in a statement on its website.

The company used its Singapore-registered tanker the MT Agility for the operation.

Maersk's new vessel is on its way from its shipyard in Ulsan to its naming ceremony scheduled in Copenhagen in September.

"A Technical Reference (TR) for methanol bunkering is being developed by MPA in consultation with the Standards Development Organisation at Singapore Chemical Industry Council (SDO@SCIC)," the MPA said in the statement.

"The TR will cover the refuelling requirements, operational and safety requirements for delivery of methanol from a bunker tanker to receiving vessels, crew training and competency.

"Best practices learnt from this bunkering operation will also inform the development of specialised bunker vessels, mass flow meters, digital bunkering and other standards."