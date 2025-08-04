BYD Adds Seventh LNG Dual-Fuel Carrier to Its Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The dual-fuel vessel made a port call at Jakarta. Image Credit: BYD

Chinese electric car manufacturer has added a 7,000 CEU capacity LNG-fuelled car carrier to its fleet, taking the count to seven now.

The BYD Zhengzhou arrived at Indonesia's Jakarta port for her first voyage, BYD said in a social media post on Monday.

The vessel is equipped with dual-fuel LNG engines, enabling it to run on LNG and conventional marine fuels.

It has been built by Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI), which is a subsidiary of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

BYD has been ramping up its fleet to strengthen its export logistics to meet growing overseas demand for its electric vehicles.

In April, the firm took delivery of another car carrier.