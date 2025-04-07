BYD Launches New LNG Vessel, Targets Eight Vessels by 2026

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chinese EV manufacturer has launched another LNG-fuelled car carrier. Image Credit: BYD

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has launched another LNG-fuelled car carrier, further strengthening its export logistics to meet growing overseas demand for its vehicles.

The BYD Xi'an car carrier was officially launched last week, the firm said in a social media post.

The vessel is equipped with dual-fuel LNG engines, enabling it to run on LNG and conventional marine fuels.

The launch is part of BYD’s broader plan to operate a fleet of eight LNG-powered car carriers by 2026 to cater to overseas demand for its vehicles.

The firm’s other vessel, BYD Shenzhen, is also preparing for launch.

Earlier this year, BYD took delivery of a 7,000-car capacity dual-fuel LNG vessel, BYD Hefei, from China State Shipbuilding Corporation.