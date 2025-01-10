BYD Takes Delivery of LNG-Fuelled Vehicle Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chinese electric car manufacture BYD has taken delivery of a dual-fuel LNG vehicle carrier. Image Credit: China State Shipbuilding Corporation

Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD has taken delivery of a 7,000 car capacity dual-fuel LNG vessel from China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

The BYD Hefei, equipped with dual-fuel engine can run LNG and conventional marine fuels, China State Shipbuilding Corporation said on Tuesday. It was delivered 80 days ahead of the agreed contractual delivery date and will enhance BYD’s car export capacity.

LNG has been a key alternative to traditional marine fuels due to its wide availability. Compared to alternatives like methanol or ammonia, LNG is more readily available and technologically mature, making it a preferred choice for newbuild orders.

According to classification society DNV, around 515 alternative-fuelled vessels were ordered in 2024, with 51% of these orders for LNG-powered newbuilds.