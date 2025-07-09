Boxship Charter Market Remains Strong Despite Trade Headwinds

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Alphaliner sees charter rates to remain elevated in the near term. File Image / Pixabay

The container charter market remains strong, driven by limited vessel availability despite muted fixing activity in certain segments.

Sector specialist Alphaliner reports that demand remains solid, but a lack of prompt tonnage is capping activity.

"The upcoming summer holiday season in the Northern hemisphere, with key decision makers away from their desks, will contribute to keeping activity subdued in the coming weeks," it said.

Looking ahead, even the traditionally busy autumn period may underwhelm, as many vessel sizes are already committed through year-end. As a result, smaller ships below 2,000 TEU are likely to dominate charter activity.

Larger ships are still being pursued for forward deliveries in 2026-2027.

Non-operating owners remain in control, enjoying high rates and long-term charters, though some carriers are taking a wait-and-see approach as the President Donald Trump-era tariff pause nears expiry on August 1.

Only China, Vietnam, and the UK have reached initial deals with the US, leaving uncertainty over trade flows.

Falling freight rates on the China-US route and ongoing Red Sea disruptions are adding to the volatility. Still, the tight supply of tonnage means elevated charter rates are likely to persist in the near term, regardless of how broader economic trends unfold.