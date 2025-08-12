Disney Cruise Line's New LNG-Fuelled Ship Launched in Germany

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The cruise ship is expected to enter service later this year. Image Credit: Meyer Werft

German shipbuilder Meyer Werft has floated out its third LNG-fuelled vessel for Disney Cruise Line at its shipyard in Papenburg.

The Disney Destiny follows the delivery of two sister ships in 2023 and 2024, according to Meyer Werft's website.

"Today, the Disney Destiny left our building dock and is now moored at the outfitting pier," Meyer Werft said in a recent LinkedIn post.

The 140,000 GT cruise ship is expected to enter service in November 2025, operating voyages to the Bahamas and Western Caribbean.

LNG-powered cruise ships remain a niche segment, with just 29 vessels in the global LNG-fuelled fleet of 770 ships, according to classification society DNV.

The total is set to grow, with another 623 LNG-fuelled vessels expected to join the fleet by 2030, boosting demand for LNG bunkers.