Bunker One Africa Expects Limited Biofuel Uptake in 2026

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Peter Fynsk, managing director of Bunker One Africa. Image Credit: Peter Fynsk / LinkedIn

Physical supplier Bunker One Africa expects marine biofuel demand in Africa to remain limited in 2026, despite having the necessary supply capabilities in place.

The absence of strong local regulatory drivers and delays in the adoption of the IMO’s Net-Zero Framework have reduced near-term compliance pressure on ship operators, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Bunker One Africa added that it has the infrastructure in place and is ready to supply biofuels as demand develops.

While biofuel demand is expected to remain subdued, Bunker One Africa has seen higher conventional bunker volumes in 2025 compared with 2024, supported by market share gains in both West Africa and Port Louis, with Port Louis delivering robust growth.

Looking ahead, the supplier said it sees growth coming from being closer to its customers.

Strengthening its on-the-ground presence in key markets will be a priority in 2026, allowing the team to respond more quickly as market conditions and customer needs continue to evolve.

“2025 was a year that rewarded adaptability," Peter Fynsk, Managing Director at Bunker One Africa, said.

“By staying close to our customers and markets, we were able to grow volumes and strengthen our position across both West Africa and Port Louis.”