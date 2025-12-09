UK's First Electric Ferry Makes Maiden Crossing on River Thames

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The electric ferry is operated by Uber Boat by Thames Clippers. Image Credit: Uber Boat

The UK's first fully electric-powered ferry has completed its first passenger trip across the River Thames.

The Orbit Clipper is owned and operated by Uber Boat by Thames Clippers and was developed with part funding from the Department for Transport and Innovate UK, Uber Boat said in a statement on its website on Friday.

It was built by Wight Shipyard Company, with support from Beckett Rankine and electric charging specialist Aqua superPower.

The vessel's batteries can be charged at the terminals using high-power shoreside charging infrastructure supplied by Aqua superPower.

The Orbit Clipper will operate between Rotherhithe and Canary Wharf, and can carry up to 150 passengers.

The vessel will initially operate alongside the existing service, with exclusive operation of the route targeted for spring 2026.