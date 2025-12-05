Chimbusco Makes First Green Methanol Delivery at Yantian for Cosco Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 16,136 TEU container ship was bunkered with locally produced green methanol. File Image / Pixabay

China Marine Bunker (PetroChina), also known as Chimbusco, supplied its first green methanol bunker stem to a Cosco methanol-fuelled container ship at Yantian in southern China.

The locally produced green methanol was supplied to Cosco Shipping Carnation at Shenzhen Yantian International Container Terminal on Wednesday, Chimbusco said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The 16,136 TEU dual-fuel container ship, Cosco Shipping Carnation, is the sister ship to China’s first methanol dual-fuel container ship - Cosco Shipping Yangpu.

Chimbusco says the bunkering marks a regional breakthrough and shows Shenzhen Port’s growing capability to support alternative fuel bunkering.

China has been ramping up efforts to build green methanol production and supply.

During the IBIA Annual Convention 2025 industry event in Hong Kong last month, delegates appeared to be confident that the country would become a primary hub for green bunker fuel production.