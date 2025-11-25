Oilmar Hires Marine Fuel Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire previously served as business development manager for ADP Clear Pte Ltd in Singapore. Image Credit: Oilmar

Marine fuel trading firm Oilmar has hired a new trader in Singapore.

Eunice Low has joined Oilmar's Singapore office as a supply marine fuels trader as of this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Low previously served as business development manager for ADP Clear Pte Ltd in Singapore from February 2024 to this month.

She had earlier worked for Singamas Marketing from 2008 to 2017, for Titan Bunkering from 2006 to 2008 and for PVM Oil Associates from 2005 to 2007.

"With over 10 years of experience in the oil and gas trading industry, Eunice brings extensive expertise, strong market insight, and an impressive track record in the marine fuels sector," Oilmar said.

"Her results-driven approach and deep industry knowledge will be a great asset to our Trading Department."