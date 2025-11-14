MSC Cruises Orders Two LNG-Fuelled Cruise Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The order is worth €3.5 billion, with delivery expected in 2030 and 2031. Image Credit: MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises has placed orders worth €3.5 billion for two LNG-fuelled cruise ships with the French shipyard.

Chantiers de l’Atlantique will construct the ships, with delivery expected in 2030 and 2031, MSC Cruises said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The order was announced during the floating out ceremony of MSC World Asia and the coin ceremony of MSC World Atlantic at Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire.

The MSC World Asia is due for delivery in November 2026 and will operate in the Mediterranean.

“We mark a proud moment today for MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique as we celebrate important milestones for our future - the float out of MSC World Asia, the coin ceremony of MSC World Atlantic and the order of two new ships,” Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of Cruise Division at MSC Group.

The global LNG-fuelled fleet is currently made up of 816 ships, of which just 31 are LNG-capable cruise ships, according to data from classification society DNV.