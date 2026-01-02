Bureau Veritas Approves Jiangnan Shipyard's Green Ship Designs

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The approval covers hydrogen transport, ammonia handling and fuelling, and more efficient LNG ships. Image Credit: BV

Bureau Veritas (BV) has approved four new ship and fuel system designs from CSSC Jiangnan Shipyard.

One of the designs is a 20,000 m3 liquid hydrogen carrier for long-distance transport of green hydrogen, BV said in a statement on its website on Monday.

It utilises a specially developed cargo system to maintain hydrogen's cold temperature and minimize boil-off during voyages.

Another approval covers a very large ammonia carrier that can also regasify cargo and feed it directly into pipelines, allowing ammonia to be transported and supplied more flexibly.

BV also approved a new LNG carrier design aimed at cutting fuel use, emissions and methane slip, supporting lower-carbon LNG transport.

The fourth approval was given to Jiangnan’s ammonia fuel supply system, which is designed to safely store and deliver ammonia fuel onboard ships in line with guidance from the IMO.

BV said the approvals are intended to help turn new fuel ideas into practical solutions as the shipping industry works toward lower emissions.