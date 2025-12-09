Stonewin Wins Larger NATO Bunker Contract and Hires Senior Bunker Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The supplier has doubled the number of regions it covers under a NATO fuels contract. File Image / Pixabay

Stonewin has secured an expanded role under NATO's marine fuel procurement programme following a new tender.

The firm has been awarded six of the 12 global supply regions under a contract with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), the maximum permitted for a single contractor, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

This compares with three regions under the previous contract, which ran from 2017.

"This significantly increases our footprint from the previous contract, held since 2017, which covered three regions and concluded on 30 April 2025, and reconfirms Stonewin's strength in global government fuels supply," the representative said.

The company has also appointed Marianna Doumouliaka as bunker supply manager.

She joins from Centrofin Management Inc./Marine Trust Ltd in Greece, where she previously led bunkering operations.

Stonewin supplies petroleum products to defense institutions.

In 2019, the firm ventured into the commercial marine fuels sector with the launch of physical bunkering in Port Louis, Mauritius.