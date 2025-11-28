Mercuria and Vitol Among Bidders for Raizen Refinery in Argentina: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Raizen originally acquired the Argentinian assets in 2018. File Image / Pixabay

Commodity trading firms Mercuria Energy Group and Vitol Group are reportedly bidding to take over a Raizen refinery in Argentina.

The two companies are among the finalists in bidding for the refinery and associated gas stations in a deal potentially worth $1 billion, news agency Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Raizen, a joint venture between Shell and Brazil's Cosan, originally acquired the assets in 2018.

It emerged in March that Raizen was significantly scaling back its marine fuel operations in Brazil, halting deliveries at Rio Grande, Salvador, and Itaqui OPL and maintaining LSMGO deliveries in Rio de Janeiro only.

Both Mercuria and Vitol have significant presences in the global bunker market.