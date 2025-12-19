Island Oil Appoints Senior Trader in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Christian Larsen is taking on the role after previously working with Oilmar. Image Credit: Christian Larsen/ LinkedIn

Marine fuels firm Island Oil has appointed a senior trader in Denmark.

Christian Larsen has taken on the role with Island Oil’s Danish entity as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Larsen had earlier worked for Oilmar from January 2022 to October 2025, serving previously as Country Manager for the Denmark desk.

He also worked for Monjasa from 2017 to 2021 as a bunker trader.

“I’m truly excited to have joined Island Oil, and I am looking forward to contributing to a dynamic organization and helping drive safe, efficient, and reliable fuel solutions across the industry,” Larsen said.

"I’m eager to grow together with this great team — learning, building, and working towards shared success as we take on new challenges and opportunities,” he added.