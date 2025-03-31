Brazil Physical Bunker Suppler Raizen Significantly Scales Back Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Raizen is scaling back its bunkering operations from the end of this month. Image Credit: Raizen

Brazilian physical bunker suppler Raizen has significantly scaled back its marine fuel operations, Ship & Bunker has learned.

All deliveries from existing operations at Rio Grande, Salvador, and Itaqui OPL have now stopped.

The company is maintaining LSMGO deliveries in Rio de Janeiro only, Ship & Bunker understands.

The operational changes follow last year's change in leadership at Raizen's parent company, Brazilian energy conglomerate Cosan.

Raizen's marine fuel operations have been impacted as part of a restructuring plan that was released last month focusing on debt reduction through cost-cutting measures, asset sales, and investment optimization.

Raizen has been contacted for further information but has yet to make an official comment.