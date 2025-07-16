WinGD Completes First Installation of Ammonia-Fuelled Engine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The engine has been installed on a gas carrier being built for Exmar by HD Hyundai Mipo shipyard in South Korea. Image Credit: WinGD

Swiss engine maker WinGD has completed the world's first installation of a two-stroke dual-fuel ammonia engine on a vessel.

The 52-bore engine built under license by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries was fitted to the first of four 46,000 m3 LPG/ammonia carriers under construction for Exmar, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The engine uses pilot fuel of about 5% at full load.

Ammonia dual-fuel engines rely on a small amount of conventional fuel, such as diesel, to initiate combustion.

This is because ammonia has a higher ignition temperature and lower flammability compared to traditional marine fuels, making it difficult to ignite on its own.

WinGD says the delivery is the first of its kind globally and represents a significant step towards commercialising ammonia as a marine fuel.

"We're proud to be at the forefront of the clean-energy transition, delivering the innovative propulsion solutions the industry needs as it strives for a more sustainable future," Sebastian Hensel, VP of Research and Development at WinGD, said.

The second engine will be delivered for installation later this year.