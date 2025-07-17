Seatrium Secures $400 million Sustainability-Linked Credit Facility from Bank

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Since 2023, the firm has secured $3 billion of green loans and financing. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore-based marine engineering firm Seatrium has strengthened its commitment to sustainable growth with a $400 million sustainability-linked revolving credit facility secured by its subsidiary, Seatrium Financial Services, from United Overseas Bank (UOB).

The facility, structured under Seatrium's Sustainable Finance Framework, aims to boost the Group's financial flexibility while supporting its ESG goals, it said in a press release on Tuesday.

"By linking our financing framework to clearly defined sustainability targets, we are not only reinforcing accountability but also embedding climate-conscious principles into our capital strategy," Dr Stephen Lu, CFO of Seatrium, said.

"This alignment will actively support our decarbonisation goals and long-term value creation."

Since 2023, Seatrium has raised over $3 billion in green and sustainability-linked loans.

The company recently got a class approval for the design of its ammonia bunkering vessel.