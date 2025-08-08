Dalian Shipbuilding to Build Chinese LNG Bunkering Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will have a capacity to carry 20,000 m3 of LNG. Image Credit: Dalian Shipbuilding

China’s Dalian Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering has signed a deal with Zhongneng Fuel Injection Technology to build a 20,000 m3 LNG bunkering vessel.

The vessel will be the first in China to independently develop and apply one of the world’s most advanced thin-film liquid cargo enclosure systems, Dalian Shipbuilding said in a statement on its website on Friday.

This would make it lighter and more space-efficient than traditional enclosure systems.

At 138 m long and 24.8 m wide, the ship will feature two full-rotation thrusters, AI-driven 360-degree monitoring, methane escape control, and integrated carbon capture.

The project is classified by the China Classification Society.

"The signed LNG bunkering ship project is another milestone project in the field of low-carbon, environmental protection and clean energy for many years," it said.