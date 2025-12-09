Tributes Paid to Monjasa's Paul Pappaceno

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A celebration of Pappaceno's life is being held at The Cellar Bar in Houston at 4 PM on December 10. Image Credit: Monjasa

Tributes have been paid across the bunker industry to Paul Pappaceno of Monjasa, who passed away earlier this month.

Pappaceno's death follows a 39-year career in the bunker industry, most recently as senior trader for Monjasa, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

"What began in 1987 at the World Trade Center grew into a journey that took him around the world - one that made all of us better for having known and worked alongside him," the company said.

"Paul's energy, kindness, patience, and wisdom will be profoundly missed.

"We take comfort in knowing that, until the very end, Paul was doing what he loved with the people he loved - often reminding us that he felt as though he was always on 'paid vacation'."

Pappaceno was a regular presence at bunker industry events around the world, and several industry figures have commented on his outgoing nature.

"NY Christmas events, IE Week, MWA, CMA and almost any event where bunker people gathered, you could count on Paul to show up with a smile and a tremendous amount of positive energy," James Stapleton, senior director for marine fuels at Sunoco LP, said in a LinkedIn post.

"Paul was incredibly generous with his time and always willing to share his experience but he also had this youthful exuberance about the next project he thought might work for you."

A celebration of Pappaceno's life is being held at The Cellar Bar in Houston at 4 PM on December 10, according to Monjasa.

"Paul was a great guy and a friend to the industry," Adrian Tolson, owner of consultancy 2050 Marine Energy, said.

"We will all miss him."