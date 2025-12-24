BUNKER JOBS: Multiple Roles Open in UK, US, Singapore and ARA

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Vernon Jayanathan. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about open roles for which he is seeking candidates.

Many have now turned their laptops off will not be opening them again until the 27th.

Bunkering is 365 days a year. A lot of people I know will be working throughout this period. It makes me appreciate how much my industry colleagues give, not just over Christmas but over the year.

“ When people make personal sacrifices for their employers, do employers really appreciate it?

One of my sons was born on a day that always seemed to clash with some major industry event I had to attend when I first joined the industry many years ago. I ended up missing several birthdays as a result. Though 18 now, I know he remembers his father not being there when he turned 4 or when he was 5. He may be okay with it, but I am not sure if I am.

I know I have nothing to grumble about compared to seafarers who are out at sea for months at a time or those in the military. For this, I have the utmost respect for them.

When people make personal sacrifices for their employers, do employers really appreciate it? Often when present at family/ social events, people in this industry are not 'present' and in the moment. They are constantly distracted. And those around them do notice.

Being aware of this is one of the reasons that I only work with good employers. People who appreciate the sacrifices that their staff make both personally and professionally.

Is your loyalty reciprocated?

When reflecting on the past 12 months like many do at this time of year and you conclude that your sacrifices should be more appreciated, I have a few openings you can consider. These include:

A regional manager to look after the current crop of traders in the the London office of a shipping and trading firm, to lead by example in terms of the figures, and grow the team.

office of a shipping and trading firm, to lead by example in terms of the figures, and grow the team. A bunker trader for a shipping and trading house in Singapore . For this position, experience of trading, a familiarity with the Southeast Asian market and some established clients are preferred.

. For this position, experience of trading, a familiarity with the Southeast Asian market and some established clients are preferred. A US -based senior trader or manager to look after the US trading team of a well-known brand in the industry. This firm is already established there and now needs an inspirational head. Obviously for such a position, a considerable amount of experience and gravitas is required.

-based senior trader or manager to look after the US trading team of a well-known brand in the industry. This firm is already established there and now needs an inspirational head. Obviously for such a position, a considerable amount of experience and gravitas is required. An experienced trader and manager who would like the challenge of opening up an office in the US for a trading and shipping firm that is already established in other parts of the world.

A cargo trader in the ARA region for a Europe -based shipping and trading house that I have been working with for quite a few years now.

region for a -based shipping and trading house that I have been working with for quite a few years now. A senior trader with an established client list for the UK branch of a boutique trading and supply firm.

If any of these appeal please contact me in confidence on Vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com.

Before I sign off I would like to thank all my wonderful clients and candidates for choosing to work with me these past 12 months. Your support means the world.

I wish you all a truly blessed Christmas and a wonderful New Year.