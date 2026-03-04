Container Ship Abandoned in Strait of Hormuz After Attack Causes Engine Fire

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The boxship came under attack about two nautical miles north of Oman at 11:09 AM UTC on Wednesday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A fire has been reported on a container ship after an attack in the Strait of Hormuz.

The boxship came under attack about two nautical miles north of Oman at 11:09 AM UTC on Wednesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"A container ship has reported being hit by an unknown projectile just above the water line, causing a fire in the engine room," the agency said.

"No environmental impact has been reported at this time."

The vessel was subsequently abandoned, with all crew accounted for.

Iran is attempting to block transits through the Strait of Hormuz in response to the worsening conflict in the Middle East, upending a range of commodity markets around the world which rely on safe passage through the area.