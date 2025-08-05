Eco Marine Power Begins Sea Trials of Solar Power System Aboard Bulk Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Solar panels & mounting frames installed for evaluation onboard bulk cargo ship. Image Credit: Eco Marine

Japan-based technology firm Eco Marine Power has started sea trials of its updated Aquarius Marine Solar Power system on a bulk cargo ship, marking a key step in evaluating solar energy solutions for commercial vessels.

The 12-18 month trial will test multiple photovoltaic (PV) module technologies under real-world maritime conditions, the firm said in an emailed statement.

The first PV modules installed are from Merlin Solar Technologies, known for their lightweight, flexible, and peel-and-stick mono-crystalline silicon panels.

These were mounted by Aries Marine using custom-designed frames previously fitted on the vessel.

Additional solar panels from other manufacturers will be installed in the coming months.

"Our panels have delivered reliable, continuous performance in a variety of marine applications, from recreational vessels to defence platforms," Bob Brainard, Founder of Melin Solar, said.

"We are excited to announce the latest deployment of our ship solar power solution, now enhanced with an upgraded performance management system," Greg Atkinson, Founder of Eco Marine Power, noted.