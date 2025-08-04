BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines for First in Four Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday August 4, 2025

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for the first in four days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $0.50/mt to $556/mt on Friday, having reached its highest level since July 15 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $0.50/mt to $471/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $3.50/mt to $772.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $2.03/bl to $69.67/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $3/mt to $528/mt, at Rotterdam they were little changed at $514/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $2.50/mt to $517.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $2/mt to $516/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.54/bl from the previous session's close at $69.13/bl as of 9:35 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.07/mt fall in bunker prices.

