BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines for First in Four Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are dropping. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for the first in four days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $0.50/mt to $556/mt on Friday, having reached its highest level since July 15 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $0.50/mt to $471/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $3.50/mt to $772.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $2.03/bl to $69.67/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $3/mt to $528/mt, at Rotterdam they were little changed at $514/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $2.50/mt to $517.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $2/mt to $516/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.54/bl from the previous session's close at $69.13/bl as of 9:35 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.07/mt fall in bunker prices.