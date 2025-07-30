BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Junior Supply Trader in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with business-level English and another language, as well as knowledge of the bunker industry, the shipping market and fuel specifications. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a junior supply trader in Houston.

The company is looking for candidates with business-level English and another language, as well as knowledge of the bunker industry, the shipping market and fuel specifications, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Establish and build relationships with new and existing suppliers to increase strike rate and margin on business within the region;

Actively and diligently work inbound enquiries from other regional offices within the Peninsula Group;

Openly communicate with other traders internally to maximise the efficient flow of market and customer intelligence throughout the company;

Understand, analyse and interpret market conditions, identify counterparty needs, provide product and price information, negotiate deals and handle general customer queries relating to the sales process;

Follow market fundamentals as well as local cargo index movements/variances to identify opportunities to establish competitive advantage;

Work with the Regional Head and Book Management functions to develop and implement effective short and long-term trading strategies, ensuring they are regularly updated and accurately maintained;

Participate in both internal and external marketing activities when required;

Use MINT and local market intelligence to generate leads to Sales teams;

Proactively control risks ensuring that all suppliers are vetted and approved, cost of claims are minimized, and counterparty financial strength is regularly and carefully considered in conjunction with the Supplier Credit Team;

Keep abreast of all relevant shipping and oil sector developments through regular reading of relevant trade publications, newspapers etc.

Deal follow up, interaction with different counterparties, such as barge operators, Agents, suppliers, Trading companies etc.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.