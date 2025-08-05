Bilbao Port Awards €11.5 Million Solar Contract for Onshore Power Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The solar power plant installation is expected to be completed within 18 months. Image Credit: Bilbao Port Authority

The Bilbao Port Authority has awarded a €11.49 million ($13.26 million) contract to build and maintain solar photovoltaic (PV) plants that will power its onshore power supply (OPS) system.

The project was awarded to a joint venture comprising Viuda de Sainz, Radimer Servicios Energéticos, Achiles Ingeniería Fotovoltaica, and Solar 360 de Repsol y Movistar, the port authority said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Four PV plants will be installed across key port areas: Zierbena Dock (809.6 kWp), Santurtzi breakwater (494.36 kWp), the A-6 ferry terminal pre-boarding area (2,424.4 kWp), and the Olatua cruise terminal car park in Getxo (527.12 kWp).

These installations will supply renewable electricity to berthed vessels, helping to reduce emissions at the port.

The construction is expected to be completed within 18 months, followed by a two-year maintenance contract, with the option of a one-year extension.