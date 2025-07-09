Trafigura Joins Forces with ZeroNorth to Boost Fleet Efficiency

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Trafigura will take an equity stake in ZeroNorth as part of the partnership. Image Credit: ZeroNorth

Commodity trading firm Trafigura has formed a strategic alliance with maritime tech firm ZeroNorth to cut emissions and improve vessel performance.

The company will roll out ZeroNorth's AI-powered digital platform across its fleet of over 350 vessels, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The tools include voyage optimisation, emissions analytics, and vessel reporting systems designed to reduce bunker fuel use and carbon output.

Trafigura is also taking an equity stake in ZeroNorth, signalling a long-term commitment to the partnership.

The agreement will see Trafigura join ZeroNorth's network of strategic partners, offering industry expertise to help guide future product development.

"We're proud to partner with Trafigura – one of the largest players in global commodity trading and shipping," Søren C. Meyer, CEO at ZeroNorth, said.

"This partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing the use of technology and high-quality data, sending a clear signal to the industry about the vital roles these play in the energy transition."