Avenir LNG Marks 1,000th Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Established in 2018, the firm has been an active LNG bunker supplier. Image Credit: Avenir LNG

UK-based LNG bunker supplier Avenir LNG announced that it has completed 1,000 LNG ship-to-ship bunkering operations.

Established in 2018, the firm remains committed to safe and efficient LNG bunkering solutions, Avenir LNG said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

According to its website, the firm has supplied over 1.5 million m3 of LNG using its bunkering fleet.

Avenir currently operates a fleet of five LNG bunkering vessels. Two are managed in-house, while the remaining three are on charter to Petronas, Shell and Excelerate Energy.

The company also has two additional LNG bunkering vessels under construction, with deliveries expected in 2026 and 2027.

"From our first operation to our thousandth, safety, efficiency, and reliability have remained at the core of everything we do," it said.

"This achievement reflects the hard work of our crews, shore-based teams, and partners who make these operations possible every day."

Earlier this year, the firm was fully acquired by Norwegian shipping firm Stolt-Nielsen.