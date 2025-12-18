Dan-Bunkering Appoints Operations and Compliance Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Charles Simon Edwin has taken on the role with Dan-Bunkering APAC as of this month. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has appointed an operations and compliance manager in Singapore.

Charles Simon Edwin has taken on the role with Dan-Bunkering APAC as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Edwin has worked for the firm since July 2014.

"Charles transitions from sourcing, where he has been a key contributor to our physical supply operations, bringing with him a deep understanding of both supply-side execution and client needs," the company said in the post.

"His earlier experience as a bunker trader within the Bunker Holding Group further strengthened his commercial acumen, service mindset, and industry insight.

"Through this onboarding, we are intentionally leveraging Charles' end-to-end perspective, from sourcing and operations through to client engagement, to strengthen our value propositions, enhance solution-driven conversations, and deliver more consistent, high-quality outcomes for our customers."